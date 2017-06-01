Rustfmt changes

tl;dr Rustfmt will become nightly only for a while, and the default formatting will change dramatically.

There are two big but orthogonal issues facing Rustfmt right now.

On the formatting front, we've been discussing how Rustfmt should format code in the style RFC process. That process is almost complete and by using the options in rfc-rustfmt.toml, mostly implemented. I think that the implementation is mature enough that we should switch to using this style by default. It will be good to iron out the edge cases, and find the bugs, and that needs lots of users! These are fairly big changes to the default style, but I hope you agree that the changes are for the better.

Under the covers, Rustfmt uses the Syntex crate to parse Rust code. Unfortunately, that crate is no longer maintained and that is causing us multiple bugs, especially around new features being added to the language, but also around such things as paths on Windows. It is basically impractical to continue using Syntex. The path of least resistance is to switch to using the compiler's libsyntax directly. This has been implemented on the libsyntax branch, which I would recommend using if you are building Rustfmt yourself. Unfortunately, programs can only use libsyntax if they are on the nightly compiler (since it is an unstable feature).

Long-term, the plan is to distribute Rustfmt using Rustup, rather than Cargo. This will allow us to work on the stable toolchain as well as nightly. However, this will take some doing, there are questions we need to answer about integration with Rust CI, etc. However, I believe that we've reached the point where we can't continue to distribute Rustfmt based on Syntex. So I will be merging the libsyntax branch to master. This means that until we implement Rustup distribution, the latest Rustfmt will not work with the stable Rust toolchain.

In detail, we are currently on v0.8.4. I will do one more 0.8 release (0.8.5, unless I screw something up). That will continue with the old formatting style and use Syntex (so will work with stable Rust). I will then fork a 'legacy' branch (I'll take PRs and make point-point releases if that happens, but I don't plan to backport commits), merge the libsyntax branch to master and change the style defaults to the RFC style. I will make this the first 0.9 release. If you're using nightly this will be no big deal. If you're using stable, then you must continue to use 0.8 (and not update to 0.9), or use a nightly toolchain when you wish to format code (note that Rustup makes it really easy to switch between toolchains, so I'd recommend doing this).

I'm very sorry for the inconvenience here, but I hope it will lead to a much better tool in the long run.