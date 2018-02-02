These Weeks in Dev-Tools, issue 3
2018-02-02
Welcome to the 3rd issue of these weeks in dev-tools! It's been a while since the last issue, sorry. To make up for it, there is a lot this time around.
These Weeks in Dev-Tools will keep you up to date with all the exciting dev tools news. We plan to have a new issue every few weeks. If you have any news you'd like us to report, please comment on the tracking issue.
If you're interested in Rust's developer tools and want to contribute or ask questions, come chat to us in #rust-dev-tools.
News
- how does the RLS work?.
- when will the RLS be released.
- New Rustdoc is progressing fast, now supporting almost all DefKinds, pluggable frontends, More powerful testing.
- Trait objects can now be inspected in the debugger (patches in rustc, llvm, gdb).
- Rust support in SearchFox.
- Rustfmt options are getting ready for 1.0, see configurations.md.
- Rust support in Visual Studio using the RLS (VS, not VS Code).
- Announcing Rerast, a tool for automatically rewriting Rust code.
- Semverver, a tool for checking semver compatibility, has moved to the nursery.
- Rust Enhanced hits 50k downloads (Sublime Text plugin).
Releases
- IntelliJ Rust 0.2.0, announcement
- Rustfmt 0.3.7, change log
- bindgen v0.31.0 - announcement
- vscode Rust 0.3.2: changelog
- Atom IDE v0.11 - tag
RFCs
- 2285 - Update the disambiguation handling in RFC 1946 (intra-rustdoc-links) to match impl concerns - FCP merge
- 2287 - Benchmarking / cargo bench - FCP close - superseded by 2318
- 2318 - Post Build Contexts (custom test frameworks)
Meetings
Find all meeting notes here, some highlights:
- Cargo build system integration 2017-11-06
- 2018 planning 2017-11-20
- Testing and custom test frameworks 1 2018-01-11
- Testing and custom test frameworks 2 2018-01-23