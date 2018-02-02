These Weeks in Dev-Tools, issue 3

2018-02-02

Welcome to the 3rd issue of these weeks in dev-tools! It's been a while since the last issue, sorry. To make up for it, there is a lot this time around.

These Weeks in Dev-Tools will keep you up to date with all the exciting dev tools news. We plan to have a new issue every few weeks. If you have any news you'd like us to report, please comment on the tracking issue.

News

Releases

RFCs

2285 - Update the disambiguation handling in RFC 1946 (intra-rustdoc-links) to match impl concerns - FCP merge

2287 - Benchmarking / cargo bench - FCP close - superseded by 2318

2318 - Post Build Contexts (custom test frameworks)

Meetings

Find all meeting notes here, some highlights: