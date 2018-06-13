What do you think are the most interesting/exciting projects using Rust?
Last week I tweeted "What do you think are the most interesting/exciting projects using Rust? (No self-promotion :-) )". The response was awesome! Jonathan Turner suggested I write up the responses as a blog post, and here we are.
I'm just going to list the suggestions, crediting is difficult because often multiple people suggested the same projects, follow the Twitter thread if you're interested:
- Atom/X-ray - experimental text editor (next-gen Atom)
- Servo - experimental web browser
- Fuchsia - operating system
- TiKV - key/value store
- Xi - text editor
- Conduit - service mesh
- Mononoke - Mercurial implementation
- Lyon - GPU path rendering
- Pathfinder - GPU rasterizer
- Amethyst - game engine
- GFX - graphics library
- Rayon - data parallelism library
- fd - next-gen find
- libpnet - low-level networking library
- Ripgrep - Next-gen grep
- Sled - database
- Nebulet - microkernal
- Timely-dataflow - dataflow model
- Citybound - game
- Trust-dns - DNS
- Witchbrook - game
- Rusoto - AWS library
- Actix-web - web framework
- Alacritty - terminal
- Rocket - web framework
- Pijul - distributed version control
- Redox - operating system
- Cretonne - compiler backend
- Pikelet - programming language
- svd2rust - generates register maps
- embedded-hal - hardware abstraction layer
- raft-rs - distributed consensus algorithm
- FeL4 - seL4 for Rust
- Nom - parser combinator library
- Intermezzos - operating system
- Waycooler - Wayland compositor
- Tock - operating system
- Mentat - database
- Firefox - web browser
- Three-rs - 3D library
- Cernan - telemetry server
- xsv - CSV command line toolkit
- Amber - code search and replace
- Tokei - code stats
- CrosVM - Chrome OS VM monitor
- fst - finite state machines as data structures
- Maidsafe - cryptocurrency
- Polkadot - cryptocurrency
- GrinCoin - cryptocurrency
- Tari - cryptocurrency
- N-Api - node.js bindings
- Tor - anonymity network
- Serde - Serialisation and deserialisation library
- Hyper - HTTP library