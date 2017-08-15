These Weeks in Dev-tools #1
2017-08-14
Welcome to the first ever issue of 'These Weeks in Dev-Tools'! The dev-tools team is responsible for developer tools for Rust developers. That means any tools a developer might use (or want to use) when reading, writing, or debugging Rust code, such as Rustdoc, IDEs, editors, Racer, bindgen, Clippy, Rustfmt, etc.
These Weeks in Dev-Tools will keep you up to date with all the exciting news in this area. We plan to have a new issue every few weeks. If you have any news you'd like us to report, please comment on the tracking issue.
If you're interested in Rust's developer tools and want to contribute or ask questions, come chat to us in #rust-dev-tools.
- Announced and released the RLS Visual Studio Code extension
- Clippy and Bindgen moved into the rust-lang nursery
- Rust IntelliJ support is official!
- Blog post - one environment to rule them all - how the RLS handle environment variables by Xanewok
- Xanewok also has a few other blog posts about his GSoC project working on the RLS
- Blog post - what the RLS can do by nrc
- Bindgen
- @bkchr added the ability to
impl Debugmanually in our generated bindings when it can't be
derive(..)ed: https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen/pull/899
- @bkchr is adding (should land by the time any post is made) the ability to run
rustfmton the emitted bindings: https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen/pull/905
- @photoszzt added the ability to
derive(Hash)in the generated bindings: https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen/pull/887
- @WiSaGaN added support for
derive(Copy)on large arrays: https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen/pull/874
- @photoszzt ported our analysis for which types can
derive(Copy)from an ad-hoc algorithm to our fix-point framework: https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen/pull/866
- @tmfink added support for targeting different Rust versions and channels (previously it was a binary stable vs nightly choice): https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen/pull/892
- @bkchr added the ability to
Releases
- Rustfmt 0.2 and 0.2.1
- No longer saves backups by default
- Orders imports and
extern crates
- RLS Visual Studio Code extension 0.1, 0.2.0, 0.2.1: changelog
- Racer 2.0.10 changelog
- Bindgen 0.29.0 announcement
- IntelliJ Rust #48 changelog
- cargo-edit 0.2 release notes
RFCs
- Add external doc attribute to rustc has been proposed to enter FCP
Thanks!
- @photoszzt has been re-writing various ad-hoc computations into fix-point analyses in Bindgen:
- whether we can add
derive(Debug)to a struct: rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen#824
- and whether a struct has a virtual table: rust-lang-nursery/rust-bindgen#850
- whether we can add
- @topecongiro for doing sustained, impressive work on Rustfmt - implementing the new RFC style, fixing (literally) hundreds of bugs, and lots more.
- Shout out to @TedDriggs for continuing to push Racer forward. Jwilm and the rest of Racer's users continue to appreciate all your hard work!
Meetings
We've had a bunch of meetings. You can find all the minutes here. Some that might be interesting:
- dev-tools team roadmap 2017-07-31
- Xargo and cross-compilation 2017-06-26